2 Illegal Colonies Sealed

12 seconds ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 07:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed two illegal housing societies and demolished their structures at Sheikhupura Road.

A spokesman for the FDA said on Saturday that a crackdown was launched on the directions of Director General FDA Muhammad Sohail Khwaja against illegal housing schemes.

During the drive, the enforcement teams, under the supervision of Estate Officer Imtiaz Ali Goraya, sealed the premises of two illegal housing schemes including Canal Garden and Sitara Valley new block at Sheikhupura Road.

More Stories From Pakistan

