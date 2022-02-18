2 illegal colonies sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed two illegal housing colonies and demolished their structures and sales offices.

An FDA spokesman said on Friday that Estate Officer Imtiaz Ali Goraya checked status of two housing schemes, Imtiaz Villas and Crown Enclave, Chak No 222-RB, and found them illegal.

Along with the enforcement team, he sealed premises of the illegal colonies and demolished their structures including sales offices, main gates and boundary walls.

The FDA officer also appealed to the general public not to buy plots in illegal housing schemes.