2 illegal colonies sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed two illegal housing colonies and demolished their structures and sales offices.

A spokesman said on Thursday that an FDA enforcement team, headed by Estate Officer Imtiaz Ali Goraya, checked the status of two housing schemes -- City Villas in Chak No 234-RB and Ehsan Colony in Chak No 202-RB -- and found them illegal.

Therefore, the enforcement team sealed premises of these colonies and demolished their structures including sales offices, main gates and boundary walls.