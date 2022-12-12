2 illegal colonies sealed

The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed two illegal housing colonies, here on Monday.

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed two illegal housing colonies, here on Monday.

A spokesman said that an FDA team checked status of various housing schemes and found SMD Homes in Chak No 221 and Grand View City in Chak No122-JB illegal.

The FDA enforcement team sealed the premises and sales offices of the housing colonies and warned people to avoid purchasing plots in these schemes until and unless their owners got them legalised.

The FDA also warned the owners of illegal housing schemes to get their schemes legalised before advertising or selling plots; otherwise, strict action would be taken against them, he added.