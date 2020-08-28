2 illegal colonies sealed in Faisalabad

The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed two illegal colonies and demolished its constructions including boundary walls and sale offices

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed two illegal colonies and demolished its constructions including boundary walls and sale offices.

An FDA spokesman said on Friday that during crackdown on illegal housing schemes, the enforcement team, headed by Director Town Planning Asma Mushan and Estate Officer Imtiaz Ali Goraya, sealed Gulshan-e-Mueen at Chak No.

7-JB and Edan Garden Nawab Block at Masjid Ismaeel Road and demolished their sales offices and boundary walls, etc.

The FDA officers also warned the developers of these colonies to get their schemes legalized first and then start selling plots. Otherwise, strict action would be taken against them.