UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2 Illegal Colonies Sealed In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 07:26 PM

2 illegal colonies sealed in Faisalabad

The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed two illegal colonies and demolished its constructions including boundary walls and sale offices

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed two illegal colonies and demolished its constructions including boundary walls and sale offices.

An FDA spokesman said on Friday that during crackdown on illegal housing schemes, the enforcement team, headed by Director Town Planning Asma Mushan and Estate Officer Imtiaz Ali Goraya, sealed Gulshan-e-Mueen at Chak No.

7-JB and Edan Garden Nawab Block at Masjid Ismaeel Road and demolished their sales offices and boundary walls, etc.

The FDA officers also warned the developers of these colonies to get their schemes legalized first and then start selling plots. Otherwise, strict action would be taken against them.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Road Sale Imtiaz Ali Mosque Housing

Recent Stories

Emirates to resume flights to Lusaka from 4 Septem ..

43 minutes ago

EU Foreign Policy Chief Says Belarus Should Not Re ..

1 minute ago

Japan's Ruling Party May Elect Abe's Successor on ..

1 minute ago

Italian Vaccine Will Be Adaptable to Any COVID-19 ..

2 minutes ago

OGDCL makes another oil & gas discovery in Kohat

2 minutes ago

Court convicts 3 Jamaatud Daawa leaders

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.