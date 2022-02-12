2 illegal colonies sealed, structures demolished

The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed two illegal housing colonies and demolished their structures and sales offices

A spokesman said on Saturday that Estate Officer Imtiaz Ali Goraya checked status of two housing schemes, Zamzam Avenue and Akleen Dollas Chak No 215-RB, and found them illegal.

Therefore, he along with the enforcement team, sealed premises of the illegal colonies and demolished their structures including sales offices, main gates and boundary walls.

The FDA officer also appealed to the general public to avoid purchasing plots in the illegal housing schemes.

Meanwhile, the FDA team also removed encroachments from Abid Shaheed Road Madina Town and warned the shopkeepers and residents to avoid encroachments in future, otherwise strict action would be taken against them.