2 Illegal Colonies Sealed, Structures Demolished

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2022 | 09:39 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed two illegal housing colonies and demolished their structures and sales offices.

FDA spokesman said on Tuesday that FDA Enforcement headed by Estate Officer Imtiaz Ali Goraya checked the status of two housing schemes "Divine Housing Scheme and Azafi Abadi in Talianwala" and found them illegal.

Therefore, the Enforcement team sealed premises of these illegal colonies and demolished their structures including sales offices, main gates and boundary walls.

The FDA officials also appealed the general public to avoid from purchasing plots in the illegal housing schemes until these were legalized by fulfilling all requirements.

