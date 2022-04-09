UrduPoint.com

2 Illegal Colonies Sealed, Structures Demolished

Muhammad Irfan Published April 09, 2022

2 illegal colonies sealed, structures demolished

The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed two illegal housing societies and demolished their structures and sales offices

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed two illegal housing societies and demolished their structures and sales offices.

An FDA spokesman said on Saturday that an enforcement team, headed by Estate Officer Imtiaz Ali Goraya, checked the status of the housing schemes, Spring Villas and Naseem Valley, situated at Jaranwala Road, and found those illegal.

Therefore, the team sealed premises of these colonies and demolished their structures including sales offices, main gates and boundary walls.

The FDA officials also appealed to the public to avoid purchasing plots in the illegal housing schemes.

