2 illegal colonies sealed, structures demolished

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed two illegal housing societies and demolished their structures and sales offices.

FDA spokesman said on Monday that FDA enforcement headed by Estate Officer Imtiaz Ali Goraya checked the status of two housing schemes "Grand View City on Sargodha Road and Azafi Abadi in Chak No.

2-JB Ramdewali" and found them illegal.

Therefore, the enforcement team sealed premises of these illicit housing societies and demolished their structures including sales offices, main gates and boundary walls.

The FDA officials also appealed to the general public to avoid frompurchasing plots in illegal housing schemes until they were legalizedby fulfilling all code requirements, spokesman added.