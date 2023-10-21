2 illegal housing colonies sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed two illegal housing colonies and demolished its constructions and boundary walls.

A spokesman said here on Saturday that on special direction of FDA Director General Muhammad Asif Chaudhry, a vigorous campaign had been launched against illegal housing schemes in Faisalabad.

During this drive, the FDA team, under supervision of Deputy Director Enforcement Imtiaz Ali Goraya, sealed two housing colonies including Blossom Avenue in Chak No. 239-RB, and New Lyallpur City in Chak No. 225-RB.

The team also asked the general public to avoid purchasing plots in illegal colonies until and unless these colonies were approved by the FDA, he added.