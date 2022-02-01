2 Illegal Housing Schemes Sealed
Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2022 | 05:11 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed two illegal housing schemes and demolished their structures and sales offices.
A spokesperson for FDA said on Tuesday that Estate Officer Imtiaz Ali Goraya checked status of two housing schemes "Al-Haq Homes, Chak No 223-RB, and Roshan Block, Chak No 243-RB" and found them illegal.
He sealed premises of the schemes.
The FDA officer appealed to the public not to purchase plots in illegal housing schemes.