UrduPoint.com

2 Illegal Housing Schemes Sealed

Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2022 | 05:11 PM

The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed two illegal housing schemes and demolished their structures and sales offices

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed two illegal housing schemes and demolished their structures and sales offices.

A spokesperson for FDA said on Tuesday that Estate Officer Imtiaz Ali Goraya checked status of two housing schemes "Al-Haq Homes, Chak No 223-RB, and Roshan Block, Chak No 243-RB" and found them illegal.

He sealed premises of the schemes.

The FDA officer appealed to the public not to purchase plots in illegal housing schemes.

