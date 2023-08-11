2 illegal housing societies sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed two illegal housing societies and demolished their structures.�According to a spokesman for the authority, Estate Officer FDA Imtiaz Ali Goraya checked status of various housing schemes and found two colonies including Gold Block of Sitara Park City in Chak No 215-RB and Lyallpur Avenue Extension SS Avenue in Chak No 227-RB illegal as their owners had developed the schemes without permission and completing codal requirements.

�The FDA enforcement team sealed the colonies besides demolishing their structures and boundary walls. Further action against their developers was under progress, spokesman added.