Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 2 in 5 (39%) Pakistanis blame the clashes between Muslim countries and the western world on difference in religion while a similar proportion (38%) held political benefits responsible.



A representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “There have been many clashes between Muslim countries and the western world.

What do you think are the reasons of these clashes? Would you say the prime reason is the difference in religion, difference of culture or political benefits?” In response, 39% blamed these clashes on the difference in religion, 16% said it is because of differences in culture while 38% said the reason is political benefits. Only 7% said they did not know/did not wish to respond.