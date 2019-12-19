UrduPoint.com
2 In 5 (40%) Internet Users In Pakistan Say They Visit Facebook And YouTube For News

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 01:35 PM

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 40% internet users in Pakistan say they visit Facebook and YouTube for news, third most often cited was the GEO news website

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 40% internet users in Pakistan say they visit Facebook and YouTube for news, third most often cited was the GEO news website.


A representative sample of men and women that were internet users from across the four provinces was asked, “Which websites do you visit on the internet for news?” In response, 20% said they use Facebook to get news, 20% say they visit YouTube, 17% say they visit GEO News for news, 8% visit the ARY News website, 8% get their news from Whatsapp, 5% and lesser use websites such as Dunya News, Express News, Samaa News, City 42, Opera, Vidmat, Google and others.

