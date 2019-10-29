2 inches snowfall recorded in Astore; mercury drop to 8C

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) : The light to moderate rains with snowfall in upper and lower parts of Astore on Wednesday brought to mercury level to 8C, with 1 to 2 inches of snowfall in Dewsai, Qamri and Astore.

According to district administration if the snowfall would continue for next few days the roads leading to Astore and adjacent valleys would block.

It advised the people to accumulate as much food items as possible as the road blockage could cause shortage of food items.

Meanwhile this scribe learnt the shopkeepers in Astore increased the rates of items of daily use different items causing resentment among local people who urged the local administration to control the price.

On the other hand the decrease in mercury level increases demand of wood in Astore District. The people of Astore started using and collecting fire wood for daily use.