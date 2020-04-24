2 including woman killed in road mishap in Lahore

(@FahadShabbir)

Two persons including a woman were killed and as many others sustained injuries in a road accident at Guldast Town near Ring Road here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :Two persons including a woman were killed and as many others sustained injuries in a road accident at Guldast Town near Ring Road here on Friday.

Police said that a car and a tractor-trolley collided due to rash driving.

As a result, four persons including a woman received serious injuries and were rushed to a local hospital.

However, 25-year-old Zahid and 23-year-old Safia succumbed to their injuries there and other two were under treatment. The bodies were removed to the dead house.