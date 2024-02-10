2 Independents announce joining PML-N

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) An independent candidate from NA-253 constituency Mian Muhammad Khan Bugti Saturday announced joining the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Party President Shehbaz Sharif telephoned Mian Muhammad Khan Bugti and welcomed his decision to join the PML-N.

The candidate also thanked Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif.

Another independent candidate from NA-53 Barrister Aqeel Malik also reposed full confidence in PML-N Quaid Mian Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif. The PML-N president also welcomed the decision of Barrister Aqeel.