2 Independents Announce Joining PML-N
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2024 | 11:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) An independent candidate from NA-253 constituency Mian Muhammad Khan Bugti Saturday announced joining the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).
Party President Shehbaz Sharif telephoned Mian Muhammad Khan Bugti and welcomed his decision to join the PML-N.
The candidate also thanked Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif.
Another independent candidate from NA-53 Barrister Aqeel Malik also reposed full confidence in PML-N Quaid Mian Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif. The PML-N president also welcomed the decision of Barrister Aqeel.
