2 Indian youths killed on railway tracks while shooting videos

NEW DELHI, Feb. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :-- Two Indian youths in their early 20s died in the Indian capital city of New Delhi while shooting their own videos with mobile phones on railway tracks, after a train ran over them.

The accident occured on Wednesday near Kanti Nagar flyover in Shahdara, East Delhi, said a local cop on Friday.

The victims were identified as Vansh Sharma (23), a third-year Bachelor of Technology (BTech) student, and Monu alias Varun (20), a student of Delhi University who worked part-time as a salesman.

"After ascertaining their identity we learnt that the duo used to often make their personal videos on railway tracks with trains moving in the background. Perhaps, on the fateful day they didn't realize that they were standing on the same railway track on which a fast-moving train was approaching. And the train suddenly ran over them," said the local cop over phone.