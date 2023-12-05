Open Menu

2 Injured As Gas Cylinder Explodes At Tandoor Shop In Rawalpindi

Umer Jamshaid Published December 05, 2023 | 02:10 PM

2 injured as gas cylinder explodes at Tandoor shop in Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) At least two people sustained burn injuries after a gas cylinder explosion in the Rawalpindi area of Babu Lal Hussain Road at a Tandoor shop on Tuesday.

According to details, a rescue official has confirmed the incident as he said that the cylinder blast took place in a tandoor restaurant, as a result, two people were critically injured.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.

