2 Injured As Gas Cylinder Explodes At Tandoor Shop In Rawalpindi
Umer Jamshaid Published December 05, 2023 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) At least two people sustained burn injuries after a gas cylinder explosion in the Rawalpindi area of Babu Lal Hussain Road at a Tandoor shop on Tuesday.
According to details, a rescue official has confirmed the incident as he said that the cylinder blast took place in a tandoor restaurant, as a result, two people were critically injured.
Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.