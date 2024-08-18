2 injured as roof collapse in Tangwani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) In a tragic incident, at least two people were sustained injured in a roof collapse incident in Tangwani Jafarabad area on early Sunday morning.

According to the police, two people critically injured when a house roof collapsed due to heavy rain fall in Tangwani, a private news channel reported.

Rescue teams rushed to the scene to provide medical assistance and evacuate the injured.

The two individuals, whose identities have not been disclosed, were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Their condition is reported to be stable but further updates are awaited.