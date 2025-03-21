2 injured as roof of plaza collapsed in Rawalpindi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Atleast two people were critically injured when a portion of the roof of a private plaza on Sadiqabad Chowk in Rawalpindi collapsed on Friday.

According to details, rescue officials reported that the injured have been rescued and transported to BBH for

treatment, private news channel reported.

Fortunately, according to rescue officials, all those hospitalized are now out of danger.

Rescue workers continue to conduct search and rescue operations at the scene.