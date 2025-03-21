2 Injured As Roof Of Plaza Collapsed In Rawalpindi
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2025 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Atleast two people were critically injured when a portion of the roof of a private plaza on Sadiqabad Chowk in Rawalpindi collapsed on Friday.
According to details, rescue officials reported that the injured have been rescued and transported to BBH for
treatment, private news channel reported.
Fortunately, according to rescue officials, all those hospitalized are now out of danger.
Rescue workers continue to conduct search and rescue operations at the scene.
Recent Stories
Al Tadawi 1 crowned champions of Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament
Erth Abu Dhabi concludes Zayed Sports Tournament for Juniors 2025
Al Waseef Group contributes AED2 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
ADIB contributes AED3 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
Indian govt under PM Modi launches crackdown on farmers protesting for demands
Infinix AI∞ Unveiled: Entering the Gen Beta Era of AI with NOTE 50 Series
Captain martyred, 10 Khwarij killed in DI Khan IBO
March pensions to be disbursed next Monday: GPSSA
Japan Becomes First Team to Qualify for FIFA World Cup 2026
Pakistan decide to bowl first against New Zealand in third T20I match
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 March 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AC inspects cleanliness in city6 minutes ago
-
2 injured as roof of plaza collapsed in Rawalpindi6 minutes ago
-
Body of unidentified youth recovered16 minutes ago
-
WHO to support vaccinating 2.8 million children in Pakistan16 minutes ago
-
March 23: A landmark day signifying heroic struggle of Muslims for Pakistan16 minutes ago
-
Over 56,000 saplings to be planted under tree-plantation drive26 minutes ago
-
1,100-bed hospital to be built in Islamabad’s I-11 sector: NA told26 minutes ago
-
WAPDA Chairman calls for global action to combat climate change36 minutes ago
-
Three drug peddlers held36 minutes ago
-
Cop martyred in Sarai Naurang46 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah extends warmest wishes on Nowruz55 minutes ago
-
Abbasi directs to expand, modernize railway hospitals1 hour ago