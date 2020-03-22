2 injured dacoits arrested after encounter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) ::The Khurarianwala police claimed to have arrested two injured dacoits after an encounter late Saturday night.

Police spokesman said on Sunday that SHO Khurarianwala along with his team was on routine patrolling when he signalled a motorcyclist carrying two persons to stop.

However, the motorcyclists opened fire on police party and managed to escape from the scene.

The police also returned the fire and started chasing them. During the second encounter, two motorcyclists received bullet injuries and fell on the road.

The police arrested them. Later, they were identified as Zahid and his brother Fayyaz of Lahore. They were wanted to Lahore police in a number of cases.