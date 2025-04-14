Open Menu

2 Injured Dacoits Arrested, Two Others Escape After Police Encounter

Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2025 | 08:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Two dacoits were allegedly injured while their two accomplices managed to escape after police encounter in the area of Saddar Samundri police station.

Police spokesman said here on Monday that the police during routine patrolling witnessed 4 suspects riding on three motorcycles and signaled them to stop near Chak No.448-GB Lasharan Mor but the accused opened indiscriminate firing and accelerated their bikes.

The police chased and encircled them near Chak No.453-GB Kanjwani Road. The police directed them for surrender but they once again opened blunt firing. The police also returned fire in self-defense and called more force for help.

However during this encounter, two outlaws received injuries due to the bullets fired by their own accomplices and fell down on the ground whereas other two criminals managed to escape from the scene.

The police arrested the injured outlaws who were identified as Riaz son of Manzoor Rasheed (45) resident of Chak No.537-GB Sheikhupura Road and Irfan son of Rafiq Muslim Sheikh (29) resident of Chak No.128-JB Chiniot.

Both accused were wanted to the police in a number of cases including dacoity, robbery, etc. and the police shifted them to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Samundri through Rescue 1122 for treatment.

On direction of City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar, a special police team was also constituted to trace whereabouts of the escapees and their arrest.

The police also recovered a motorcycle from the spot while further investigation was under progress, he added.

