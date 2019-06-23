UrduPoint.com
2 Injured In Building Collapse Incident

Faizan Hashmi 46 seconds ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 04:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) ::Two persons including a septuagenarian woman were injured when a building collapsed in Mansoorabad police station area.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Sunday that due to gas leakage, a blast occurred in a house in Gulistan Colony, which resulted in collapse of the house building.

As a result, Razia Bibi (70), wife of Mian Khan, and Ali Hussain (24), son of Karam Din, received injuries and were shifted to Allied Hospital.

Your Thoughts and Comments

