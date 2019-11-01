UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2 Injured In Clash Between 2 Armed Groups In Sialkot

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 05:58 PM

2 injured in clash between 2 armed groups in Sialkot

Two people were shot at and injured on Friday during a clash between two armed groups over a land dispute in the jurisdiction of Ugoki police station

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) Two people were shot at and injured on Friday during a clash between two armed groups over a land dispute in the jurisdiction of Ugoki police station.

According to police, the armed group clashed over a piece of land near Fatehgarh.

On Friday morning, they exchanged harsh words and opened indiscriminate fire on each other. As a result, Akram (32) and Imran (27) received bullet injures.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to an area hospital and police registered a case.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Police Station Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

JUI-F Chief asks Imran Khan to step down

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 173 points to ..

3 minutes ago

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) development projects ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan's future directly linked with educated yo ..

3 minutes ago

Two drug-pushers arrested in Sialkot

3 minutes ago

Putin, Russian Security Council Discussed Int'l Pr ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.