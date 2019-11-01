2 injured in clash between 2 armed groups in Sialkot

Two people were shot at and injured on Friday during a clash between two armed groups over a land dispute in the jurisdiction of Ugoki police station

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) Two people were shot at and injured on Friday during a clash between two armed groups over a land dispute in the jurisdiction of Ugoki police station.

According to police, the armed group clashed over a piece of land near Fatehgarh.

On Friday morning, they exchanged harsh words and opened indiscriminate fire on each other. As a result, Akram (32) and Imran (27) received bullet injures.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to an area hospital and police registered a case.