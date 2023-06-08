UrduPoint.com

2 Injured In Cylinder Blast

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 08, 2023 | 06:20 PM

2 injured in cylinder blast

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :A man and his son were injured in a cylinder blast at a home, situated at Lohay Wali Pulli, Badami Bagh area, here on Thursday.

Police said that Amanat (56) and his son Hamza (23) were present in a room when suddenly a cylinder exploded.

As a result, both father and son received severe burn injuries. On getting information, Rescue-1122 vehicles reached the spot and started rescue operation.

The rescuers shifted the injured to Mayo Hospital.

Pakistan

