2 Injured In Firework Blast In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 05:35 PM

Two children were injured due to blast in a firework godown, in the area of Khurarianwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :-:Two children were injured due to blast in a firework godown, in the area of Khurarianwala police station.

Police said on Monday the explosion occurred at a godown near Mai Mastani Darbar where fireworks material was stocked.

As a result, two minors suffered wounds.

On information, Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and provided first aid to the children.

The rescuers brought the fire under control after hectic efforts.

The cause of fire has yet to be known.

