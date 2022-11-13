2 injured in firing incident in Kohat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :An unknown motorcyclists opened fire and injured a policeman and a citizen in Ghari Mawaz Khan area of Kohat on Sunday.

As reported by the private media, a motorcyclist opened indiscriminate fire at the policemen identified as ASI Sohail and local resident Baaz Muhammad when they were coming out of the mosque.

As a result of the firing, they sustained serious injuries while the assailants manged to escape.

District Police Officer (DPO) Kohat Shafi Ullah Gandapur along with a heavy contingent of police reached the spot and cordon off the area after being informed and started a search operation.

Later, the injured were shifted to the hospital where they were given first aid.