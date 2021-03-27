UrduPoint.com
2 Injured In Gas Cylinder Blast

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 07:00 PM

2 injured in gas cylinder blast

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :Two persons were injured in a gas cylinder blast at Wahga Stop, Kingra Road, here.

According to Rescue-1122, two 21-year-old persons -- Sarwar and Azeem -- were injured in a gas cylinder blast while working in a hotel.

Sources said that gas leakage caused the cylinder blast.

The Rescue-1122 personnel shifted the injured to Allama Iqbal Medical and Teaching Hospital in critical condition. App/ir

