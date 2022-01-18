2 injured in gas explosion

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Two persons were injured in a gas explosion in a flat at Chandni Plaza here on Tuesday morning.

The injured identified as Kamlesh Kumar and Lov Kumar were rushed to the hospital from where they were referred to Karachi for further treatment.

According to sources, the blast occurred due to filling of gas inside the flat while police are conducting further investigation.