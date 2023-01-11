UrduPoint.com

2 Injured In Gas Leakage Explosion

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 11, 2023 | 01:10 PM

2 injured in gas leakage explosion

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Two persons were injured as a result of a gas leakage explosion in a house in the Dhok Saidan area here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122, the injured were identified as Qadeer 35 and Yousaf Masih 45, who were shifted to Holy Family Hospital (HFH) after giving first aid.

According to the details, due to gas load-shedding, the stove was shut off somewhere at night, after which gas leakage started and an explosion occurred when the power button was turned on.

Meanwhile, Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi has also appealed to the citizens to use gas appliances carefully and shut off the gas appliances properly before going to sleep to avoid any accidents.

Related Topics

Injured Rawalpindi Rescue 1122 Gas Family

Recent Stories

PTI Chairman has no desire to dissolve assemblies ..

PTI Chairman has no desire to dissolve assemblies in KP, Punjab: Kaira

7 minutes ago
 DP World announces greenest-ever year at Southampt ..

DP World announces greenest-ever year at Southampton

49 minutes ago
 De-notification of Punjab CM: LHC resumes hearing ..

De-notification of Punjab CM: LHC resumes hearing on Chauhary Pervaiz Elahi's pl ..

51 minutes ago
 Iqra Aziz asks fans to subscribe her YouTube chann ..

Iqra Aziz asks fans to subscribe her YouTube channel

3 hours ago
 US seeks more assistance for flood-stricken Pakist ..

US seeks more assistance for flood-stricken Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 January 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.