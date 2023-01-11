2 injured in gas leakage explosion

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Two persons were injured as a result of a gas leakage explosion in a house in the Dhok Saidan area here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122, the injured were identified as Qadeer 35 and Yousaf Masih 45, who were shifted to Holy Family Hospital (HFH) after giving first aid.

According to the details, due to gas load-shedding, the stove was shut off somewhere at night, after which gas leakage started and an explosion occurred when the power button was turned on.

Meanwhile, Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi has also appealed to the citizens to use gas appliances carefully and shut off the gas appliances properly before going to sleep to avoid any accidents.