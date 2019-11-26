2 injured in rickshaw, motorbike collision

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :Two persons were injured in a collision between rickshaw and motorbike on National Highway near Hub area of Lasbela district, Levies sources Monday informed.

According to detail, both the victims namely Aakash and Muhammad Irfan were on their way to home on a motorcycle when a rickshaw hit them coming from opposition direction due to over speeding.

As a result, they received injuries and were rushed to nearby hospital for medical aid.

Levies force has registered a case in this regard.