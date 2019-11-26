UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2 Injured In Rickshaw, Motorbike Collision

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 12:20 AM

2 injured in rickshaw, motorbike collision

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :Two persons were injured in a collision between rickshaw and motorbike on National Highway near Hub area of Lasbela district, Levies sources Monday informed.

According to detail, both the victims namely Aakash and Muhammad Irfan were on their way to home on a motorcycle when a rickshaw hit them coming from opposition direction due to over speeding.

As a result, they received injuries and were rushed to nearby hospital for medical aid.

Levies force has registered a case in this regard.

Related Topics

Injured Lasbela Hub From Opposition

Recent Stories

Erdogan Visits New Turkish Military Base in Qatar, ..

20 minutes ago

First Saudi-UAE Banks Conference discusses challen ..

41 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed awards Sharjah Ruler ‘Mother o ..

41 minutes ago

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan to attend OIC's golden jubil ..

20 minutes ago

Russia Launches Military Satellite on Board Soyuz- ..

23 minutes ago

Israel Defense Forces Register Projectile Launched ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.