2 injured in roof collapse

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :Two persons received multiple injuries in a roof collapse incident in the area of D-Type Colony police station.

A spokesman for Rescue-1122 said here on Monday that old and redundant roof of a house caved in while repairing it in Gulshan-e-Ali Town.

As a result, 30-year-old Mehwish and 32-year-old Afzal received serious injuries and were shifted to Allied Hospital by Rescue-1122, where doctors were trying to save their lives, he added.