2 injured in roof collapse

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) Two persons received serious injuries in a roof collapse incident in the area of Sadar police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that old and redundant roof of a house caved in at Jaranwala Road in Chak No.109-RB after broke of its garter.

As a result, two persons Sabir (40) and Waris (28) buried beneath the debris and received serious injuries.

Rescue 1122 provided rescued the victims and shifted them to hospital after providing first aid. The doctors were striving to save their life but their condition was stated to be critical still, he added.