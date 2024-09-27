2 injured in truck-tanker collision

SHORKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Two people were seriously injured in a collision between a tanker and a truck in Shorkot on early Friday.

According to Rescue 1122, the accident occurred on Cantt Road.

27-year-old Faisal Hayat and 55-year-old Ghulam Haider were seriously injured when the tanker and truck collided.

Rescue 1122 responded immediately and provided first aid to the injured parties.

The two individuals were then transported to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Shorkot for further treatment.