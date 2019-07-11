2 injured in two different firing incidents in Karachi

Two people were injured in two different firing incidents in Khawaja Ajmair Nagri and Landi respectively.The victim identified as Mujeeb, 30, was injured by firing bullet with his own weaponry in Khwaja Ajmair Nagri

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th July, 2019) Two people were injured in two different firing incidents in Khawaja Ajmair Nagri and Landi respectively.The victim identified as Mujeeb, 30, was injured by firing bullet with his own weaponry in Khwaja Ajmair Nagri.According to police, no bullet or clots of blood has been found from the place of incident.

Meanwhile, another man identified as Nadeem Abbas got injured by firing in Landi Khoi Goth.On the other hand, some unknown dacoits looted a house in Dastagir area of Federal B, Karachi.According to police some unknown armed masked men entered in a house and looted cash, mobile phone, jewellary and other valuables.Police have registered a case and started an investigation.