UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2 Injured In Two Different Firing Incidents In Karachi

Muhammad Irfan 26 seconds ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 03:57 PM

2 injured in two different firing incidents in Karachi

Two people were injured in two different firing incidents in Khawaja Ajmair Nagri and Landi respectively.The victim identified as Mujeeb, 30, was injured by firing bullet with his own weaponry in Khwaja Ajmair Nagri

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th July, 2019) Two people were injured in two different firing incidents in Khawaja Ajmair Nagri and Landi respectively.The victim identified as Mujeeb, 30, was injured by firing bullet with his own weaponry in Khwaja Ajmair Nagri.According to police, no bullet or clots of blood has been found from the place of incident.

Meanwhile, another man identified as Nadeem Abbas got injured by firing in Landi Khoi Goth.On the other hand, some unknown dacoits looted a house in Dastagir area of Federal B, Karachi.According to police some unknown armed masked men entered in a house and looted cash, mobile phone, jewellary and other valuables.Police have registered a case and started an investigation.

Related Topics

Karachi Injured Firing Police Mobile Man From Blood

Recent Stories

OIC: Fresh Aid Within Developmental Program For Me ..

25 minutes ago

Shaan Shahid takes another dig at Shahrukh Khan

51 minutes ago

Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhu ..

22 seconds ago

Six killed after landslide hit with a house in Swa ..

24 seconds ago

13 killed, 20 others injured in road mishap in Att ..

27 seconds ago

PTI minister announces to resign if roti prices in ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.