2 Injured In Wall Collapse

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 26, 2023 | 07:03 PM

2 injured in wall collapse

Two sexagenarian men received injuries due to collapse of a wall in the area of Satiana police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :Two sexagenarian men received injuries due to collapse of a wall in the area of Satiana police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Saturday that a wall collapsed in Chak No 281-GB Jassoana due to windstorm.

As a result, two persons including Muhammad Yousuf (60) and Munir Hussain (60) received injuries and Rescue-1122 provided them with first aid and shifted them to hospital, he added.

