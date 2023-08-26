2 injured in wall collapse

(@FahadShabbir)

Two sexagenarian men received injuries due to collapse of a wall in the area of Satiana police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :Two sexagenarian men received injuries due to collapse of a wall in the area of Satiana police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Saturday that a wall collapsed in Chak No 281-GB Jassoana due to windstorm.

As a result, two persons including Muhammad Yousuf (60) and Munir Hussain (60) received injuries and Rescue-1122 provided them with first aid and shifted them to hospital, he added.