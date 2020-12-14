2 injured, one missing after truck trawler fell into river

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :A truck trawler travelling from Karachi to Lahore fell into the river Indus during passing the bridge on Hyderabad bypass on Monday, leaving 2 persons injured and one missing in the river water.

According to the police, the truck bearing registration number LTD 144 broke the bridge boundary wall before falling in the river.

The injured, identified as driver Jameel Hussain and cleaner Riaz Hussain, have been shifted to Liaquat University Hospital.

The local divers and Edhi volunteers continued the search for the missing Tanveer Hussain till filing of this report.

The accident disrupted the movement of traffic from the bridge for over an hour.