2 injured women die in hospital

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) ::Two women who received severe burn injuries in a cylinder blast, died in hospital on Wednesday.

Police spokesman said a motorcyclist carrying a gas cylinder came at a 'Tandoor' (clay oven) to purchase Roti near ABC Bridge on Bakkar Mandi road, where the cylinder blew up due to heat of the tandoor.

As a result, 8 persons including 27-year-old Raza Razzaq, 12-year-old Umar Danial, 60-year-old Khalida Parveen, 55-year-old Shehnaz Bibi, 35-year-old Sheraz, 22-year-old Danish Rafiq, 35-year-old Muhammad Arif and 20-year-old Muhammad Azeem received severe burn injuries.

The injured were shifted to Burn Unit of Allied Hospital Faisalabad where Khalida Parveen wife of Yousuf Ali and Shehnaz Bibi wife of Abbas resident of Afghan Abad breathed their last.

The police took the bodies into custody and started investigation.