2 inquiries being conducted into country wide power breakdown: Senate body told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :The Senate Standing Committee on Power on Tuesday was apprised that two inquiries into country wide power breakdown were being conducted and its reports would be shared with the committee.

The committee which met with Senator Fida Muhammad in the Chair discussed bi-annual examination of the budgetary allocation and its utilization, financial embezzlement scam in the billing department of IESCO, recent power breakdown etc.

Additional Secretary Power Division told the Senate body that a sum of Rs 74.49 billion was allocated for the power sector in the fiscal year 2020-21. Out of total allocation, Rs.35.35 billion has been spent so far, he said.

The committee directed priority should be given to local companies for purchasing transformers, poles and other electricity related gadgets. It would not only help promote local industry but also create employment opportunities in the country.

The Chairman observed the country could be made prosper if we gave preference to local products rather than importing from other countries.

The Committee was further informed that as many as 47 projects of National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) was under progress.

The committee sought details of these all NTDC projects.

The committee also expressed displeasure for providing working papers in English and directed the ministry to promote national language.

The CEO Islamabad Electric Supply Company told the committee that out of total Rs 239 million embezzled amount, Rs 194 million has been recovered so far. He said the persons involved in the scam had also been fired from the service.

The committee sought detail reports of all such cases in all power distribution and generation companies.

Regarding, installation of 160 fake meters in G 6 sector, the committee expressed annoyance over reinstating those employees who were found involved in it. The CEO told that he has recently taken charge and details would be shared with the committee in this regard.

The meeting was attended by Senators Nauman Wazir Khattak, Ahmed Khan, Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Moulvi Faiz Muhammad and other senior officials of the ministry and all concern departments.