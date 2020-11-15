UrduPoint.com
2 Inter-district Gangs Busted

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 07:20 PM

2 inter-district gangs busted

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :Police have busted two inter-district gangs of dacoits and arrested its five members.

According to police, the DSP City Circle, along with SHO Hajipura and a police team, traced the gangs Sohail alias Lucky Gang and Saqlain Gang.

The police recovered 8 motorcycles, auto-rickshas, millions of rupees in cash and mobile-phones from the accused.

