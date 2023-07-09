2 Kanal state land retrieved

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Jaranwala Shaukat Sindhu retrieved state land of 2 Kanals from Qabza Mafia here on Sunday.

A spokesman for local administration said that the AC Jaranwala along with team reached in Chak No.

61-GB where the land grabbers were occupying 2 Kanals of state land for the last many years.

The AC retrieved the land which had an approximate market value of Rs.20 million. The illegal structures of land grabbers were demolished with the help of heavy machinery and the retrieved land was handed over to revenue department for its safety while further action against land grabbers was under progress, he added.