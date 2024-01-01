Open Menu

2 Kg Charras, 210 Liter Liquor Seized

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 01, 2024 | 01:20 PM

2 kg charras, 210 liter liquor seized

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) An amount of two kg of charras with 210 liters of local liquor that was reported to be consumed at the festivity of New Year's Eve was seized in the jurisdiction of different police stations here.

The accused, namely Akbar, Abdul Khaliq, and Khizer, were arrested in the jurisdictions of different police stations.

DPO Husnain Haider said in a statement that the drug dealers were a scourge of society and that the police were determined to exterminate them from society.

