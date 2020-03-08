2 kg drug recovered in police raid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :Pirwadhi police have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered two kg drugs from their possession here on Sunday.

Police spokesman said arrested drug pushers are identified as Muhammad Yousaf and Wassem Ahmed.

Police have registered a separate case under the relevant act against both of them while further investigations was underway.

City Police Officer, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Ahsan Younas has appreciated its performance, adding that drugs business must be discouraged.

CPO made it clear that strict action would be taken against thosefound in this illegal activity.