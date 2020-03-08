UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2 Kg Drug Recovered In Police Raid

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 04:20 PM

2 kg drug recovered in police raid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :Pirwadhi police have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered two kg drugs from their possession here on Sunday.

Police spokesman said arrested drug pushers are identified as Muhammad Yousaf and Wassem Ahmed.

Police have registered a separate case under the relevant act against both of them while further investigations was underway.

City Police Officer, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Ahsan Younas has appreciated its performance, adding that drugs business must be discouraged.

CPO made it clear that strict action would be taken against thosefound in this illegal activity.

Related Topics

Police Business Drugs Sunday From

Recent Stories

43,000 Abu Dhabi streetlights to be replaced with ..

7 minutes ago

IRENA invites renewable energy developers to regis ..

7 minutes ago

Emirates Scientists Council addresses challenges i ..

23 minutes ago

UAE&#039;s ENAS re-elected as International Halal ..

38 minutes ago

UAE committed to tolerance as solid Emirati approa ..

53 minutes ago

Spanish Minister lauds UAE&#039;s experience in sc ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.