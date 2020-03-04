2 kg drug recovered in Rawalpindi

Police have arrested a notorious drug peddler and recovered 2 kg drug from his possession here on Wednesday, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Police have arrested a notorious drug peddler and recovered 2 kg drug from his possession here on Wednesday, informed police spokesman.

Pirwadhi Police team arrested a drug pusher namely Hayyat Wali and recovered 2 kg drugs from his custody.

Police have registered a case under the relevant act while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Ahsan Younas has appreciated the performance of police, saying that the drugs business must be discouraged.

The CPO made it clear that strict action would be taken against those found involved in this illegal activity.