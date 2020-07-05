2 kg drugs recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :Police have arrested a notorious drug peddlers and recovered two kg drug from his possession here on Sunday.

According to police spokesman, Kalar Syedan Police arrested drug pushers namely Muhammad Alam and recovered 2 kg drugs from his custody.

Police have registered a separate case under the relevant act against him while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Ahsan Younas has appreciated the performance adding that drugs business must be discouraged. CPO made it clear that strict action would be taken against those who were found in this illegal activity.