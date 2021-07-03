2 kg drugs recovered during raid

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Police have arrested a drug pusher and recovered more than 2 kg of drugs from his possession in the area of Naseerabad here Saturday, informed police spokesman.

During the course of action, Naseerabad police held Amir Shahzad and recovered more than 2 kg drugs from his custody.

Police have registered a case against him under the Narcotics Act and started an investigation.

SP Potohar commended the police team for arresting the drug pusher adding that the crackdown on drug dealers should be intensified.