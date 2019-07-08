2 Kg Drugs Recovered In Police Raid In Rawalpindi
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 11:20 PM
Westridge police remained successful in arresting a drug peddler and recovering more around 2 kg drugs from his possession, informed police spokesman here on Monday
Police also seized 2 kg drugs from his possession. Similarly, the same police station held Bilal Hussain and recovered 9 liter liquor from his possession.
Police have registered separate cases against both of them and started investigation.
Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Capt (R) Faisal Rana appreciated the performance of the Westridge police and directed more efforts needed to curb the illegal activity.