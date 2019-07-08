2 kg drugs recovered in police raid in Rawalpindi

Westridge police remained successful in arresting a drug peddler and recovering more around 2 kg drugs from his possession, informed police spokesman here on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Westridge police remained successful in arresting a drug peddler and recovering more around 2 kg drugs from his possession, informed police spokesman here on Monday. According to details, a team of Police Station Westridge raided the-narcotics den and held a drug peddler identified as Muhammad Ishtiaq alias Bila.

Police also seized 2 kg drugs from his possession. Similarly, the same police station held Bilal Hussain and recovered 9 liter liquor from his possession.

Police have registered separate cases against both of them and started investigation.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Capt (R) Faisal Rana appreciated the performance of the Westridge police and directed more efforts needed to curb the illegal activity.