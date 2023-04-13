2 kg hashish recovered

Dera Ismail Khan , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Paharpur police during a successful operation against drug dealers arrested one accused and recovered more than 02 kg of hashish from his possession.

On the direction of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, police station Paharpur under the leadership of SDPO Paharpur Circle Kashif Sattar along with SHO Attaullah Khan, while taking action against the drug dealers, arrested Attaullah son of Saleh Khan resident of Umar Adda Tank and recovered 2170 grams of hashish from his possession.

The police registered a case against the accused.