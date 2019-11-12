UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2 Kg Hashish Seized, 9 Arrested In Sargodha

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 03:40 PM

2 Kg Hashish seized, 9 arrested in Sargodha

Police have arrested nine accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them

SARGODHA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Police have arrested nine accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

Range Police said Tuesday that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals teams of different police station have conducted raids at various place under their jurisdiction and arrested 9 accused recovering 2.

090 Kilograms Hashish, 95 bottles of liquor, 3 Pistols 30 bore and , 1 Rifles 444 bore from them.

They were included Muhammad Sajid, Zeshan, Ameer Mukhtar, Ahmad Sher, Zulfiqar Ali, Jamal and others.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Criminals From

Recent Stories

A soulful rendition of “Lab Pe Aati Hai” by Al ..

16 minutes ago

Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) ach ..

9 minutes ago

Syria ready to facilitate presence of Iranian firm ..

9 minutes ago

IDF Intercepts 20 Rockets Fired in Retaliation for ..

3 minutes ago

Brazil launches program to boost employment among ..

3 minutes ago

Kremlin Rejects Proposal on Making Access to Inter ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.