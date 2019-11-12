2 Kg Hashish seized, 9 arrested in Sargodha

(@imziishan)

SARGODHA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Police have arrested nine accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

Range Police said Tuesday that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals teams of different police station have conducted raids at various place under their jurisdiction and arrested 9 accused recovering 2.

090 Kilograms Hashish, 95 bottles of liquor, 3 Pistols 30 bore and , 1 Rifles 444 bore from them.

They were included Muhammad Sajid, Zeshan, Ameer Mukhtar, Ahmad Sher, Zulfiqar Ali, Jamal and others.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.